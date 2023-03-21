MAR 21, 2023
Simple and easy dishes for Ramzan
Instead of the standard date, go for this exotic date roll made from dates and nuts, sliced into rounds
Image: Pexels
Break the fast
Source: Pexels
This hunger satisfying dish is prepared as a falafel with chicken mixture with juicy sauces in a tortilla. One can add veggies, garlic and french fries to add to the taste
Shawarma
For starters, aloo chaat or papdi chaat is the one to go with. It's tasty, healthy and easy to make
Source: Pexels
Aloo Chaat
Another classic Iftar dish is Keema Samosa. It is a tremendously loved snack item and often graces the iftar table
Source: Pexels
Keema Samosa
Source: Pexels
Paneer Tikka
This creamy, succulent barbeque style recipe goes well will mint chutney
For a proper meal, mixed vegetable sabzi with butter roti never goes wrong
Source: Pexels
Mixed Sabzi
Eid is incomplete without sewaiyan kheer. Sweet milk pudding along with fried vermicelli topped with chunky dry fruits is a what makes this kheer mouthwatering
Source: Pexels
Sewaiyan Kheer
Eid and Biryani go hand in hand. This is an aromatic rice dish with juicy pieces of meat and vegetables. Club it up with raita and it's good to go
Source: Pexels
Biryani
Dal Makhani is one such recipe which never fails to please. Goes well with roti and rice both
Source: Pexels
Dal Makhani
Gajar ka halwa is everyone's favorite. This dessert is easy to make with sliced carrots, milk, ghee and sugar
Source: Pexels
Gajar ka halwa
This combo is a perfect one for the dessert. Loved by all age groups, baked walnut brownies topped with Vanilla ice cream is cherry on the cake
Source: Pexels
Chocolate brownie and icecream
