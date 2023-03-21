Heading 3

MAR 21, 2023

Simple and easy dishes for Ramzan 

Instead of the standard date, go for this exotic date roll made from dates and nuts, sliced into rounds

 Image: Pexels 

Break the fast

Source: Pexels

This hunger satisfying dish is prepared as a falafel with chicken mixture with juicy sauces in a tortilla. One can add veggies, garlic and french fries to add to the taste

Shawarma

For starters, aloo chaat or papdi chaat is the one to go with. It's tasty, healthy and easy to make

Source: Pexels

Aloo Chaat 

Another classic Iftar dish is Keema Samosa. It is a tremendously loved snack item and often graces the iftar table

Source: Pexels

Keema Samosa 

Source: Pexels

Paneer Tikka

This creamy, succulent barbeque style recipe goes well will mint chutney 

For a proper meal, mixed vegetable sabzi with butter roti never goes wrong

Source: Pexels

 Mixed Sabzi

Eid is incomplete without sewaiyan kheer. Sweet milk pudding along with fried vermicelli topped with chunky dry fruits is a what makes this kheer mouthwatering 

Source: Pexels

Sewaiyan Kheer

Eid and Biryani go hand in hand. This is an aromatic rice dish with juicy pieces of meat and vegetables. Club it up with raita and it's good to go

Source: Pexels

Biryani

Dal Makhani is one such recipe which never fails to please. Goes well with roti and rice both

Source: Pexels

Dal Makhani

Gajar ka halwa is everyone's favorite. This dessert is easy to make with sliced carrots, milk, ghee and sugar

Source: Pexels

Gajar ka halwa 

This combo is a perfect one for the dessert. Loved by all age groups, baked walnut brownies topped with Vanilla ice cream is cherry on the cake

Source: Pexels

 Chocolate brownie and icecream

