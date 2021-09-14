Simple overnight beauty tips Sep 14, 2021
Let’s start with the most basic beauty ritual. Remove all the traces of makeup from your skin before you doze off
Firstly, it removes the product build-up from your skin and helps it to breathe. Secondly, it prevents your skin from looking dull
Put the CTM regime at the top of your must-do list before hitting the bed. Always keep in mind to use different moisture for the day and night
To get a healthy glow in the morning. Make a paste of oatmeal, honey, and rose water. Apply it on your skin and keep it overnight. Wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning
Get a relaxing facial massage. You can use a jade roller for that. Use the bigger side over cheeks, chin, and forehead. And the smaller side for the under-eye region
It reduces the puffiness of the face and helps products to absorb better on the skin
Hydration is the key to smooth & supple skin. For this take 2 tbsp of cucumber juice and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Apply it over your face and wash it off with cold water in the morning
Silk way! Use pillowcases and bed sheets made of silk fabric. Sleeping on silk reduces the appearance of wrinkles and lines on the face
For a pimple-free & naturally glowing skin. Apply a mixture of 1 tbsp honey and yogurt before you sleep. Honey nourishes the skin and yogurt removes acne-causing bacteria
Don’t forget the eyes! Use an eye cream or an eye serum under the eye region. This is the spot where signs of aging show up first
Beauty sleep is a must for healthy-looking skin. Never sleep on the palm or keep your hand on the head. Such positions induce pressure and can cause wrinkles and fine lines
