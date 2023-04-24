APRIL 24, 2023
Simple Steps To Remove Matte Lipstick
Matte lipsticks are in high demand these days as they come with a lot of pros, including full coverage, non-drying effect, easy application, shine-free look, and transfer-proof nature
Matte lipsticks
Matte lipsticks come with both benefits and challenges. Many people scratch their heads thinking about how to remove matte lipstick without damaging their lips
Benefits and challenges
Check out 7 easy steps to remove matte lipsticks
How to remove matte lipstick without any hassle?
Take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it all over your lips. Massage the oil for two to three minutes gently. Take a warm washcloth to wipe the shade off your lips
Coconut oil
Apply vaseline to your lips and wait for a few minutes. Then wipe it off using a warm washcloth
Vaseline
Micellar cleansing water is a miracle product to remove makeup without causing any harm to the skin. Pour a few drops of micellar water into a clean cotton pad. Then dab it gently on your lips. This will help you get rid of stubborn lipstick quickly
Micellar cleansing water
First, apply a moisturizer all over your lips, then take the toothbrush and rub it in circular motions to scrub the lipstick off
The toothbrush method
Grab a bottle of pure olive oil and pour a few drops on a fresh cotton swab. Dab it evenly on your lips, and remove the oil and remaining lipstick from your lips with the help of a washcloth
Olive oil
Cream cleansers can help you avoid compounding the drying effects of matte lipstick and take it off easily. Creamy cleansers have a gentle effect on the skin and generally do not strip the skin off its natural oils
Cream based cleanser
A lip balm is the best thing to use if you want to protect your lips against dryness and chafing. Take a nourishing lip balm and apply it to your lips before you wear your lipstick
Lip balm before lipstick
