 Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 24, 2023

Simple Steps To Remove Matte Lipstick

Image- Pexels

Matte lipsticks are in high demand these days as they come with a lot of pros, including full coverage, non-drying effect, easy application, shine-free look, and transfer-proof nature

Matte lipsticks 

Image- Pexels

Matte lipsticks come with both benefits and challenges. Many people scratch their heads thinking about how to remove matte lipstick without damaging their lips

Benefits and challenges

Image- Pexels

Check out 7 easy steps to remove matte lipsticks 

How to remove matte lipstick without any hassle?

Image- Pexels

Take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it all over your lips. Massage the oil for two to three minutes gently. Take a warm washcloth to wipe the shade off your lips

Coconut oil

Image- Pexels

Apply vaseline to your lips and wait for a few minutes. Then wipe it off using a warm washcloth

Vaseline 

Image- Pexels

Micellar cleansing water is a miracle product to remove makeup without causing any harm to the skin. Pour a few drops of micellar water into a clean cotton pad. Then dab it gently on your lips. This will help you get rid of stubborn lipstick quickly

Micellar cleansing water 

Image- Pexels

First, apply a moisturizer all over your lips, then take the toothbrush and rub it in circular motions to scrub the lipstick off

The toothbrush method 

Image- Pexels

Grab a bottle of pure olive oil and pour a few drops on a fresh cotton swab. Dab it evenly on your lips, and remove the oil and remaining lipstick from your lips with the help of a washcloth

Olive oil

Image- Pexels

Cream cleansers can help you avoid compounding the drying effects of matte lipstick and take it off easily.  Creamy cleansers have a gentle effect on the skin and generally do not strip the skin off its natural oils

Cream based cleanser 

Image- Pexels

A lip balm is the best thing to use if you want to protect your lips against dryness and chafing. Take a nourishing lip balm and apply it to your lips before you wear your lipstick

Lip balm before lipstick 

