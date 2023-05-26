Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Simple steps to sleep better

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's internal clock and improves sleep quality

Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Image: Pexels

Image : Pexels

Include activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Image : Pexels

Ensure your bedroom is conducive to sleep. Keep the room cool, dark, and quiet. Use comfortable bedding and a supportive mattress and pillow

Create a Comfortable Sleep Environment

Image : Pexels

The blue light emitted by electronic devices can interfere with your sleep. Avoid using smartphones, tablets, and computers for at least an hour before bedtime

Limit Exposure to Electronic Devices

Image : Pexels

Limit your intake of caffeine and nicotine, especially in the evening. Also, avoid heavy, spicy, or fatty meals close to bedtime, as they can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep

Avoid Stimulants and Heavy Meals

Image : Pexels

Engaging in regular physical activity can promote better sleep. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week

Exercise Regularly

Image : Pexels

Make your bedroom a peaceful and relaxing space. Consider using earplugs, or eye masks to block out disruptive noises or light that can disturb your sleep

Create a Restful Atmosphere

Image : Pexels

High levels of stress can interfere with sleep. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, talking to a friend or therapist, or keeping a journal

Manage Stress

Image : Pexels

If you have trouble sleeping at night, avoid long or late afternoon naps. If you need to nap, keep it short (around 20-30 minutes) and earlier in the day

Limit Daytime Napping

Image : Pexels

If you've tried these steps and still struggle with sleep, it may be helpful to consult a healthcare professional

Consult a Healthcare Professional

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here