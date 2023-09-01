Heading 3
Simple ways to detox your skin
Skin detoxing, in simple words, is getting rid of all the impurities, toxins, pollutants, and layers of dead cells on your skin to reveal healthy, glowing skin
What’s skin detoxing?
It boosts the skin's collagen production, which in turn helps to keep your skin youthful and strengthens the skin barrier
How does it help?
Drink a lot of water throughout the day. Well, it might sound like repeated advice, but it's just the simplest way to detoxify your skin
Stay hydrated
Double cleanse your skin in the morning and night. For this first wash your face with an oil-based cleanser and then follow it up with a water-based face wash
Double cleansing
DIY mask
Mix around 2-3 tbsp of coffee with a cup of whisked yogurt. Leave the mask on your skin for 15 minutes and wash it off
Steam helps to suck out all the impurities from the skin and even improves blood circulation and bestows a healthy glow
Steam your face
Make it a point to massage a few drops of serum, such as ones with Vitamin C and E, before dozing off
Vitamin-based serums
Sunscreen is important not just to protect your skin from external harmful rays of the sun but also from the light emitted by gadgets
Don’t miss sunscreen
Sleep is when your skin repairs and detoxifies itself. Sleep for 8 hours daily.
Sleep well
Eat more greens, seasonal fruits, and foods rich in omega fatty acids to get gorgeous glowing skin
Healthy diet
