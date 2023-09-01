Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Simple ways to detox your skin

Skin detoxing, in simple words, is getting rid of all the impurities, toxins, pollutants, and layers of dead cells on your skin to reveal healthy, glowing skin

What’s skin detoxing?

Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

It boosts the skin's collagen production, which in turn helps to keep your skin youthful and strengthens the skin barrier

How does it help?

Image:  Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Drink a lot of water throughout the day. Well, it might sound like repeated advice, but it's just the simplest way to detoxify your skin

Stay hydrated

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Double cleanse your skin in the morning and night. For this first wash your face with an oil-based cleanser and then follow it up with a water-based face wash

Double cleansing

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

DIY mask

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Mix around 2-3 tbsp of coffee with a cup of whisked yogurt. Leave the mask on your skin for 15 minutes and wash it off

Steam helps to suck out all the impurities from the skin and even improves blood circulation and bestows a healthy glow

Steam your face

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Make it a point to massage a few drops of serum, such as ones with Vitamin C and E, before dozing off

Vitamin-based serums

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sunscreen is important not just to protect your skin from external harmful rays of the sun but also from the light emitted by gadgets

Don’t miss sunscreen

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram


Sleep is when your skin repairs and detoxifies itself. Sleep for 8 hours daily.

Sleep well

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Eat more greens, seasonal fruits, and foods rich in omega fatty acids to get gorgeous glowing skin

Healthy diet

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

