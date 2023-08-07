Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Simple ways to hack happy hormones

Image: Pexels

Happy hormones help regulate and elevate your mood. These hormones are Dopamine, Serotonin, Oxytocin, and Endorphins. Here’s how you can hack them

What are happy hormones

Exercising benefits your body in many ways. Exercising releases endorphins and also increases dopamine and serotonin levels

Image: Pexels

Exercise

Spending time outdoors or under the sunlight help increase serotonin levels in the body

Image: Pexels

Spend time outside

Listening to your favorite music, or instrumental music can increase dopamine levels in your brain

Image: Pexels

Listen to music

Meditate

Image: Pexels

Meditation has many benefits like improving sleep and reducing stress. Research also shows that meditation helps increase dopamine levels

Image: Pexels

Spend time with a pet

Pet owners who show affection to their pets have increased levels of oxytocin when interacting

Getting quality sleep is important for your body as it can contribute to increase dopamine in your body

Good sleep

Image: Pexels

According to studies, a massage can help boost all four happy hormones in your body

Massage

Image: Pexels

Manage stress

Image: Pexels

Constant stress can lead to dropping in dopamine and serotonin in the body, which can negatively affect your health

Image: Pexels

Spending time with someone you care about, or displaying physical affection can increase oxytocin levels in the body

Spending time with a loved one

