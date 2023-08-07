Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Simple ways to hack happy hormones
Image: Pexels
Happy hormones help regulate and elevate your mood. These hormones are Dopamine, Serotonin, Oxytocin, and Endorphins. Here’s how you can hack them
What are happy hormones
Exercising benefits your body in many ways. Exercising releases endorphins and also increases dopamine and serotonin levels
Image: Pexels
Exercise
Spending time outdoors or under the sunlight help increase serotonin levels in the body
Image: Pexels
Spend time outside
Listening to your favorite music, or instrumental music can increase dopamine levels in your brain
Image: Pexels
Listen to music
Meditate
Image: Pexels
Meditation has many benefits like improving sleep and reducing stress. Research also shows that meditation helps increase dopamine levels
Image: Pexels
Spend time with a pet
Pet owners who show affection to their pets have increased levels of oxytocin when interacting
Getting quality sleep is important for your body as it can contribute to increase dopamine in your body
Good sleep
Image: Pexels
According to studies, a massage can help boost all four happy hormones in your body
Massage
Image: Pexels
Manage stress
Image: Pexels
Constant stress can lead to dropping in dopamine and serotonin in the body, which can negatively affect your health
Image: Pexels
Spending time with someone you care about, or displaying physical affection can increase oxytocin levels in the body
Spending time with a loved one
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.