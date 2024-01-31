Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Single Dad Quotes

“A single father has a backbone made of steel and a heart made of gold”

#1

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; He lived, and let me watch him do it” 

#2

“A single dad needs to be much more than just a father to his kids”

#3

“I can’t tell you how much I respect all the single fathers out there doing it solo” 

#4

“A single dad is a badge of honor, not a status”

#5

“While single fathers may not have it all, they certainly give it their all”

#6

“I thought about giving up…but then I remembered who was watching”

#7

“A single dad has to lead, provide, instruct, and discipline”

#8

“It takes a lot of heart and will to be a single father, so be proud of yourself” 

#9

“It takes a strong person to be a single father and take on two roles, you are amazing in your child’s eyes” 

#10

