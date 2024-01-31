Heading 3
Single Dad Quotes
“A single father has a backbone made of steel and a heart made of gold”
#1
“My father didn’t tell me how to live; He lived, and let me watch him do it”
#2
“A single dad needs to be much more than just a father to his kids”
#3
“I can’t tell you how much I respect all the single fathers out there doing it solo”
#4
“A single dad is a badge of honor, not a status”
#5
“While single fathers may not have it all, they certainly give it their all”
#6
“I thought about giving up…but then I remembered who was watching”
#7
“A single dad has to lead, provide, instruct, and discipline”
#8
“It takes a lot of heart and will to be a single father, so be proud of yourself”
#9
“It takes a strong person to be a single father and take on two roles, you are amazing in your child’s eyes”
#10
