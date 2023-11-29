Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Sisters quotes
“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.”
“There’s nobody in the world that knows me better than my sister.”
“A sister is a friend you don’t have to avoid the truth with.”
"A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite."
"A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost."
"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."
"Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other."
"Sisters are different flowers from the same garden."
“The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.“
“How do people make it through life without a sister?”
