Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
Situationship ft. Taylor Swift lyrics
"We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. It's miserable and magical."
Aries
"You took the time to memorize me, my fears, my hopes, and dreams. I just like hanging out with you all the time.”
Taurus
"I knew you were trouble when you walked in."
Gemini
"I love you to the moon and back. Your heart's been borrowed and mine has been blue."
Cancer
"And I got that red lip classic thing that you like. And when we go crashing down, we come back every time."
Leo
"This love is good, this love is bad. This love is alive back from the dead."
Virgo
"We were dancing, dancing with our hands tied, hands tied. Yeah, we were dancing, like it was the first time, first time."
Libra
Scorpio
"We're a crooked love in a straight line down. Makes you wanna run and hide, then it makes you turn right back around."
"But I've got a blank space baby, and I'll write our name."
Sagittarius
"Loving him was like driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street. Faster than the wind, passionate as sin, ending so suddenly."
Capricon
"We're all bored, we're all so tired of everything. We wait for trains that just aren't coming."
Aquarius
"Losing him was blue like I'd never known. Missing him was dark grey all alone."
Pisces
