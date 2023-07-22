Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
Skin Care Routine In Monsoon
Monsoon comes as a huge relief after the scorching heat of summer. While monsoons are better than summers or winters, it tends to create a lot of skin issues
A sigh of relief
Let’s check out how you can take care of your skin in this season
Skin care routine in monsoon
No matter what your skin type is, go for a soap-free cleanser that gently washes away the oil and dirt without leaving your skin dry. Also make sure that you do not wash your face more than 2 to 3 times a day
Choose a soap-free cleanser
Exfoliating your skin on a regular basis should be a vital part of your monsoon skin care routine. A good exfoliating scrub removes your dead skin cells and impurities from your pores
Remember to exfoliate
Minimal makeup
Wearing little or no makeup gives you a soft and glowing look, as heavy make-up can melt away, thanks to humidity during monsoon. Excessive makeup products and heavy layering can block your pores and cause excess sebum production, leaving you looking oily and greasy
Do not skip the toner
High levels of humidity during monsoon can leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky, and using a toner can minimize these issues
Avoid skipping sunscreen during the monsoon. Powerful UV rays can easily pass through and harm your skin
Apply sunscreen
Clay masks have the ability to absorb all the excess oils. You can also choose a mask that is infused with antibacterial ingredients like green tea, aloe vera etc
Use clay masks
Always moisturize
Just because the weather is humid, it does not mean that you do not need a moisturizer. Regular moisturization reduces premature aging and skin issues
Vitamin C keeps your skin and body healthy. It helps fight infections and boost your immune system, all in a single go. You can include vitamin C-rich fruits such as kiwi, papaya, oranges, pineapples etc to fight health issues in this rainy season
Add vitamin C
