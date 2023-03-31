Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle 

MAR 31, 2023

Skin remedies actresses swear by

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

To create an effective exfoliator that also moisturizes the skin, you can mix gram flour with turmeric, honey, and yoghurt. Apply the mixture to your skin and wait for it to dry before gently scrubbing it off in circular motions. This method can help remove dead skin cells and hydrate the skin

Ananya Panday

Source: Pexels

You can mix multani mitti with either rose water or aloe vera gel. This mixture can deeply cleanse your skin and also provide it with a boost of hydration

Alia Bhatt

To achieve fresh and clear skin like Anushka's, grind neem leaves and add two pinches of turmeric along with a few drops of water to create a paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and allow it to dry. Wash it off with cold water when it has dried up

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

To add some fruity goodness to your skincare routine, mash up a banana or papaya and apply it on your face using a small cotton ball. Leave the mixture on your face for approximately 8-10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To achieve glowing skin, you can mix a pinch of turmeric with honey. Turmeric has brightening properties, while honey can work as both a cleanser and moisturizer for the skin

Apply oil for an hour or so on your face and wipe your face with a hot towel after. Remember not to put them on overnight

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Gently rub an ice cube in an upward direction on your skin for approximately 10 minutes. If you experience a burning sensation, stop the process immediately

Image- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Apply honey on her face and occasionally mix it with malai (cream) to create face packs. Honey not only has brightening properties but also helps to moisturize and provide a healthy glow to the skin

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Tomatoes are known for their strong astringent properties, and when the juice is mixed with water, it can help shrink open pores on the skin. Additionally, tomatoes are believed to help combat acne, loosen blackheads, and control sebum production

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Athiya Shetty

To create a facial scrub, mix besan (gram flour) with a preferred oil such as coconut oil, jojoba oil, or rosehip oil. Apply the mixture onto the face and gently scrub the skin

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here