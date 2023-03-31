MAR 31, 2023
Skin remedies actresses swear by
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
To create an effective exfoliator that also moisturizes the skin, you can mix gram flour with turmeric, honey, and yoghurt. Apply the mixture to your skin and wait for it to dry before gently scrubbing it off in circular motions. This method can help remove dead skin cells and hydrate the skin
Ananya Panday
Source: Pexels
You can mix multani mitti with either rose water or aloe vera gel. This mixture can deeply cleanse your skin and also provide it with a boost of hydration
Alia Bhatt
To achieve fresh and clear skin like Anushka's, grind neem leaves and add two pinches of turmeric along with a few drops of water to create a paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and allow it to dry. Wash it off with cold water when it has dried up
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
To add some fruity goodness to your skincare routine, mash up a banana or papaya and apply it on your face using a small cotton ball. Leave the mixture on your face for approximately 8-10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagra
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
To achieve glowing skin, you can mix a pinch of turmeric with honey. Turmeric has brightening properties, while honey can work as both a cleanser and moisturizer for the skin
Apply oil for an hour or so on your face and wipe your face with a hot towel after. Remember not to put them on overnight
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Gently rub an ice cube in an upward direction on your skin for approximately 10 minutes. If you experience a burning sensation, stop the process immediately
Image- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Apply honey on her face and occasionally mix it with malai (cream) to create face packs. Honey not only has brightening properties but also helps to moisturize and provide a healthy glow to the skin
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Tomatoes are known for their strong astringent properties, and when the juice is mixed with water, it can help shrink open pores on the skin. Additionally, tomatoes are believed to help combat acne, loosen blackheads, and control sebum production
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty
To create a facial scrub, mix besan (gram flour) with a preferred oil such as coconut oil, jojoba oil, or rosehip oil. Apply the mixture onto the face and gently scrub the skin
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
