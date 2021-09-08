sepptember 08, 2021
Skincare habits to adopt at an early age
Drink oodles of water daily to keep your skin hydrated. Use hydrating face masks once or twice a week to keep your skin plump
While it is important to apply sunscreen when you step outside, it is equally important to apply when you are indoors to prevent premature signs of ageing
Massage your skin regularly. It helps to increase the skin's blood flow and give your skin a glowing appearance
Do you love your skin? If yes, never forget to take the makeup off your skin. Sleeping with makeup on can cause irreversible damage to your skin
Never massage your skin when it is dry. Always apply a mist, serum, or facial oil before massaging your skin
Follow the CTM routine religiously. Make sure your face is completely clean before you hit the bed
Remove the pile-up of dead cells by exfoliating your skin at least once a week. For this, you can take a slice of tomato, dip it in sugar & ground oats and scrub it over your face
Wrinkles and fine lines are easily noticeable around under-eye skin. Use an eye cream to keep puffy eyes, dark circles, and fine lines at bay
Sleep well! This is the best-kept secret for youthful-looking skin
