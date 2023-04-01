Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty 

april 01, 2023

Skincare Habits For Acne Prone Skin

Image: Pexels 

When using a razor, it is usually advisable to move slowly downward to prevent nicking pimples and blemishes. Shave in the direction of hair growth and frequently clean the blade

Prefer Shaving Your Face Over Waxing

Image: Pexels 

Heavy oily products containing mineral oil, cocoa butter, or cold cream can exacerbate acne. Like lotion and sunscreen, your makeup should be water-based, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and oil-free

Use Oil-Free, Water-Based Makeup 

Any dirt and oil on your bedding will transfer to your skin while you sleep. Since your face rests on your pillowcase, this is particularly crucial. Use satin pillow cases whenever possible and change your sheets frequently

Image: Pexels 

Lay Out Clean Bedsheets Weekly

Try using your benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower to treat back and chest acne. Just keep in mind that peroxide will bleach your linens, so stick to white washcloths and towels, and make sure you are completely dry before dressing

Image: Pexels 

Cleanse Your Face After Working Out 

Image: Pexels 

Avoid Using A Washcloth To Scrub 

Face washing with your hands is more effective than using a towel to rub your skin dry. Scrubbing may even make acne worse, so you must steer clear of it

Regular exfoliation helps to keep the pores free of excess skin cells and oil. Exfoliation removes dead skin cell buildup, reduces the formation of comedones, and helps soften the skin

Image: Pexels 

Exfoliation 

Toners and astringents are used after cleansing, to leave your skin feeling fresh

Image: Pexels 

Toning 

A good, oil-free moisturizer won't trigger breakouts, but will help ease dryness, flakiness, and peeling. Acne treatments can completely dry out your skin and you will want moisturizing to counteract that

Image: Pexels 

Moisturizing

Your skin needs to be protected from the sun. Sunscreen prevents more than just  a sunburn; it reduces your chance of developing premature lines and wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancer

Image: Pexels 

Sun Protection 

Acne medications help clear up existing breakouts while keeping new blemishes from forming. Over-the-counter acne treatments can help with milder forms of acne

Image: Pexels 

Daily Acne Treatment Medication

