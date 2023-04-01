april 01, 2023
Skincare Habits For Acne Prone Skin
When using a razor, it is usually advisable to move slowly downward to prevent nicking pimples and blemishes. Shave in the direction of hair growth and frequently clean the blade
Prefer Shaving Your Face Over Waxing
Heavy oily products containing mineral oil, cocoa butter, or cold cream can exacerbate acne. Like lotion and sunscreen, your makeup should be water-based, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and oil-free
Use Oil-Free, Water-Based Makeup
Any dirt and oil on your bedding will transfer to your skin while you sleep. Since your face rests on your pillowcase, this is particularly crucial. Use satin pillow cases whenever possible and change your sheets frequently
Lay Out Clean Bedsheets Weekly
Try using your benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower to treat back and chest acne. Just keep in mind that peroxide will bleach your linens, so stick to white washcloths and towels, and make sure you are completely dry before dressing
Cleanse Your Face After Working Out
Avoid Using A Washcloth To Scrub
Face washing with your hands is more effective than using a towel to rub your skin dry. Scrubbing may even make acne worse, so you must steer clear of it
Regular exfoliation helps to keep the pores free of excess skin cells and oil. Exfoliation removes dead skin cell buildup, reduces the formation of comedones, and helps soften the skin
Exfoliation
Toners and astringents are used after cleansing, to leave your skin feeling fresh
Toning
A good, oil-free moisturizer won't trigger breakouts, but will help ease dryness, flakiness, and peeling. Acne treatments can completely dry out your skin and you will want moisturizing to counteract that
Moisturizing
Your skin needs to be protected from the sun. Sunscreen prevents more than just a sunburn; it reduces your chance of developing premature lines and wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancer
Sun Protection
Acne medications help clear up existing breakouts while keeping new blemishes from forming. Over-the-counter acne treatments can help with milder forms of acne
Daily Acne Treatment Medication
