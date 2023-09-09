Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Skincare habits to adopt at an early age

Drink gallons of water daily to keep your skin hydrated. Use hydrating face masks once or twice a week, to keep your skin plump

#1

Image: Pexels

Moisturising is the key. Don’t dare to skip it! No matter what your skin type is. It helps to keep aging at bay

#2

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

While it is important to apply sunscreen when you step outside, it is equally important to apply when you are indoors to prevent premature signs of aging

#3

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Massage your skin regularly. It helps to increase the skin's blood flow and give your skin a glowing appearance

#4

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

#5

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Do you love your skin? If yes, never forget to take the makeup off your skin. Sleeping with makeup on can cause irreversible damage to your skin.

Never massage your skin when it is dry. Always apply a mist, serum, or facial oil before massaging your skin

#6

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Follow the CTM routine religiously. Make sure your face is completely clean before you hit the bed

#7

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Remove the piled-up dead cells by exfoliating your skin at least once a week. For this, you can take a slice of tomato, dip it in sugar & ground oats and scrub it over your face

#8

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Wrinkles and fine lines are easily noticeable around under-eye skin. Use an eye cream to keep puffy eyes, dark circles, and fine lines at bay

#9

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Sleep well! This is the best-kept secret for youthful-looking skin

#10

Image: Pexels 

