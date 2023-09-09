Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
Skincare habits to adopt at an early age
Drink gallons of water daily to keep your skin hydrated. Use hydrating face masks once or twice a week, to keep your skin plump
#1
Image: Pexels
Moisturising is the key. Don’t dare to skip it! No matter what your skin type is. It helps to keep aging at bay
#2
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
While it is important to apply sunscreen when you step outside, it is equally important to apply when you are indoors to prevent premature signs of aging
#3
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Massage your skin regularly. It helps to increase the skin's blood flow and give your skin a glowing appearance
#4
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
#5
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Do you love your skin? If yes, never forget to take the makeup off your skin. Sleeping with makeup on can cause irreversible damage to your skin.
Never massage your skin when it is dry. Always apply a mist, serum, or facial oil before massaging your skin
#6
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Follow the CTM routine religiously. Make sure your face is completely clean before you hit the bed
#7
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Remove the piled-up dead cells by exfoliating your skin at least once a week. For this, you can take a slice of tomato, dip it in sugar & ground oats and scrub it over your face
#8
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Wrinkles and fine lines are easily noticeable around under-eye skin. Use an eye cream to keep puffy eyes, dark circles, and fine lines at bay
#9
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Sleep well! This is the best-kept secret for youthful-looking skin
#10
Image: Pexels
