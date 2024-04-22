Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 22, 2024
Skincare Ingredients for a Holiday Glow
Are holiday glow essentials missing from your wishlist? Don't worry we've got you covered
Essentials
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
The secret ingredients for radiant skin are just a consultation away
Time to pamper
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Let us guide you towards unwrapping the gift of glow with these skincare essentials!
Glow guide
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Intense hydration for a plump and dewy complexion
Hyaluronic Acid
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Calms and evens skin tone, leaving a soothing holiday glow
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Niacinamide
Gently exfoliates, revealing smoother, brighter skin
Lactic Acid
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Adds a burst of radiance and fights off dullness, while protecting from free radicals
Vitamin C
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Retinol
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Renews and revitalizes, giving a youthful holiday radiance
SPF
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Guards against the summer sun, ensuring your glow stays protected
These ingredients work wonders for brightening, hydrating, and rejuvenating your skin, giving you that perfect holiday glow!
Holiday star
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
