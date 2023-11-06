Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel 

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Skincare oopsies to avoid

Avoid these slip-ups for a radiant complexion and get skincare-savvy!

The oops moment we've all had

Image:Pexels 

Read on for a few beauty mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Read it 

Image:Pexels 

With a few, simple adjustments, you’ll be looking better than ever before!

Simply beautiful 

Image:Pexels 

Brushing your teeth after washing your face

#1

Image:Pexels 

Skipping moisturiser because your skin is oily

#2

Image:Pexels 

Using Vitamin C serum but not wearing sunscreen

#3

Image:Pexels 

Using makeup wipes instead of a cleansing balm/oil to remove makeup

#4

Image:Pexels 

Popping your pimples instead using a pimple patch!

#5

Image:Pexels 

Extend your skincare routine to the areas of neck and chest too 

#6

Image:Pexels 

Stop using harsh products and opt for gentle skincare products which are better for your skin's health

#7

Image:Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here