Jiya Surana
Travel
NOVEMBER 06, 2023
Skincare oopsies to avoid
Avoid these slip-ups for a radiant complexion and get skincare-savvy!
The oops moment we've all had
Image:Pexels
Read on for a few beauty mistakes you didn’t know you were making
Read it
Image:Pexels
With a few, simple adjustments, you’ll be looking better than ever before!
Simply beautiful
Image:Pexels
Brushing your teeth after washing your face
#1
Image:Pexels
Skipping moisturiser because your skin is oily
#2
Image:Pexels
Using Vitamin C serum but not wearing sunscreen
#3
Image:Pexels
Using makeup wipes instead of a cleansing balm/oil to remove makeup
#4
Image:Pexels
Popping your pimples instead using a pimple patch!
#5
Image:Pexels
Extend your skincare routine to the areas of neck and chest too
#6
Image:Pexels
Stop using harsh products and opt for gentle skincare products which are better for your skin's health
#7
Image:Pexels
