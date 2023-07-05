Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Skincare Terminologies To Know

Hydrating ingredients i.e. humectants, attracts water to the outermost layer of the skin

Hydrating 

Image:  Pexels

Moisturizing ingredients that are emollients & occlusives, seal in moisture to prevent moisture loss from the skin

Image:  Pexels

Moisturizing

Lightening reduces pigmentation and sun spots. The goal is not to bleach your skin, but to fade out unwanted blemishes and dark spots

Lightening

Image:  Pexels

Brightening promotes luminous and glowing skin. Skin brightening restores the natural glow of your skin by removing dull and dead skin cells

Brightening

Image:  Pexels

Soothing

Image:  Pexels

Soothing products work to visibly calm signs of irritation or sensitivity when applied to the skin. They also reduce redness and provide a cooling and calming effect

Image:  Pexels

Repairing

Helps to rebuild the skin's barrier by keeping out external aggressors and irritants and sealing in vital moisture

Helps restore the PH balance of the skin to prevent over-drying and stripping the skin of its natural oils

Balancing

Image:  Pexels

Helps to restore a more even complexion by removing the most damaged outer layers of skin to reveal healthier-looking skin

Resurfacing

Image:  Pexels

Toner

Image:  Pexels

Toning is the step in a beauty routine between cleansing and moisturizing. Toners help to close pores so bacteria and dirt can’t get into them

Image:  Pexels

Antioxidants protect the skin from impurities and air pollutants, such as smoke and UV rays. It helps to reduce fine lines and calm irritated skin

Antioxidants

