Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Skincare Terminologies To Know
Hydrating ingredients i.e. humectants, attracts water to the outermost layer of the skin
Hydrating
Image: Pexels
Moisturizing ingredients that are emollients & occlusives, seal in moisture to prevent moisture loss from the skin
Image: Pexels
Moisturizing
Lightening reduces pigmentation and sun spots. The goal is not to bleach your skin, but to fade out unwanted blemishes and dark spots
Lightening
Image: Pexels
Brightening promotes luminous and glowing skin. Skin brightening restores the natural glow of your skin by removing dull and dead skin cells
Brightening
Image: Pexels
Soothing
Image: Pexels
Soothing products work to visibly calm signs of irritation or sensitivity when applied to the skin. They also reduce redness and provide a cooling and calming effect
Image: Pexels
Repairing
Helps to rebuild the skin's barrier by keeping out external aggressors and irritants and sealing in vital moisture
Helps restore the PH balance of the skin to prevent over-drying and stripping the skin of its natural oils
Balancing
Image: Pexels
Helps to restore a more even complexion by removing the most damaged outer layers of skin to reveal healthier-looking skin
Resurfacing
Image: Pexels
Toner
Image: Pexels
Toning is the step in a beauty routine between cleansing and moisturizing. Toners help to close pores so bacteria and dirt can’t get into them
Image: Pexels
Antioxidants protect the skin from impurities and air pollutants, such as smoke and UV rays. It helps to reduce fine lines and calm irritated skin
Antioxidants
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.