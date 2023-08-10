Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Skincare tips based on zodiac signs 

Image: Pexels

This fiery sign can get lazy when it comes to skincare. A simple cleanse-tone-moisturize routine will be perfect for them

Aries

Taureans can persistently follow a routine. They can add extra steps like exfoliation and masking to the CTM routine 

Image: Pexels

Taurus 

Geminis can be flexible with their skincare routine. They can add under-eye cream and serums in addition to the CTM routine 

Image: Pexels

Gemini 

Cancerians can be moody and overwhelmed owing to a hectic work day. A comforting sheet mask with a jade roller is recommended 

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

Leo

Image: Pexels

Leos are known to be enthusiasts! Korean skincare consisting of double cleanse, exfoliation, face mask, toner, eye cream, and moisturizer would work for them 

Image: Pexels

Libra

The flirtatious personality of this zodiac sign demands flawless skin. Charcoal face mask and moisturizer should be their pick 

Scorpions can get obsessive with their skincare. They can use it to their benefit and scrub their body once a week in the shower 

Scorpio 

Image: Pexels

Sagittarians are adventurous and fun-loving! A sunscreen should be a must in their skincare routine

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels

Aquarius 

Image: Pexels

Aquarians can be attracted to high-maintenance skin care. A Korean skincare routine plus some under-eye patches is their pick 

Image: Pexels

This zodiac sign is very realistic. They like to stick to a regular CTM routine

Pisces 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here