Skincare tips based on zodiac signs
This fiery sign can get lazy when it comes to skincare. A simple cleanse-tone-moisturize routine will be perfect for them
Aries
Taureans can persistently follow a routine. They can add extra steps like exfoliation and masking to the CTM routine
Taurus
Geminis can be flexible with their skincare routine. They can add under-eye cream and serums in addition to the CTM routine
Gemini
Cancerians can be moody and overwhelmed owing to a hectic work day. A comforting sheet mask with a jade roller is recommended
Cancer
Leo
Leos are known to be enthusiasts! Korean skincare consisting of double cleanse, exfoliation, face mask, toner, eye cream, and moisturizer would work for them
Libra
The flirtatious personality of this zodiac sign demands flawless skin. Charcoal face mask and moisturizer should be their pick
Scorpions can get obsessive with their skincare. They can use it to their benefit and scrub their body once a week in the shower
Scorpio
Sagittarians are adventurous and fun-loving! A sunscreen should be a must in their skincare routine
Sagittarius
Aquarius
Aquarians can be attracted to high-maintenance skin care. A Korean skincare routine plus some under-eye patches is their pick
This zodiac sign is very realistic. They like to stick to a regular CTM routine
Pisces
