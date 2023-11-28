Heading 3

Skincare Tips For Brides-to-Be

Secrets to glowing down the aisle! Get that bridal glow without the stress!

Shine brighter than your ring

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Follow these simple yet amazing beauty tips for the bride to avoid any last-minute hassle

Simple Beauty Tips

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Invest in a proper skincare routine and start atleast 6 months before the wedding

#1

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Consider visiting a dermatologist to get a professional facial every four to six weeks

#2

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

Sugar causes inflammation in the body, try to eliminate sugar from your diet 2 weeks before the wedding

#3

Image: Sharvari Instagram 

Drink Saffron infused water on an empty stomach every morning for that natural glow

#4

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

To prevent breakouts, do not experiment with any new skincare a few months before the wedding

#5

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

Treat your eyes with care using a good eye cream to reduce puffiness and dark circles

#6

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

Cleanse your face twice daily to remove impurities. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser

#7

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Give your skin consistent care if you want your skin to glow on your D-Day. Begin this skincare prep well in advance and wait to see the best results

Start skincare 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

