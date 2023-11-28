Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
Skincare Tips For Brides-to-Be
Secrets to glowing down the aisle! Get that bridal glow without the stress!
Shine brighter than your ring
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Follow these simple yet amazing beauty tips for the bride to avoid any last-minute hassle
Simple Beauty Tips
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Invest in a proper skincare routine and start atleast 6 months before the wedding
#1
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Consider visiting a dermatologist to get a professional facial every four to six weeks
#2
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Sugar causes inflammation in the body, try to eliminate sugar from your diet 2 weeks before the wedding
#3
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Drink Saffron infused water on an empty stomach every morning for that natural glow
#4
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
To prevent breakouts, do not experiment with any new skincare a few months before the wedding
#5
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Treat your eyes with care using a good eye cream to reduce puffiness and dark circles
#6
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Cleanse your face twice daily to remove impurities. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser
#7
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Give your skin consistent care if you want your skin to glow on your D-Day. Begin this skincare prep well in advance and wait to see the best results
Start skincare
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
