JUNE 01, 2023

Skincare tips for men
Skincare is not gender oriented and can be done by men also. Here are some skincare tips for men to follow
Beat the heat
It is necessary to wash your face after long day at work or working out to get rid of sweat and dirt on your skin
Facewash
Opt for a face wash or mild cleanser instead of a soap bar as it has different PH levels which could be harsh for skin
Cleanser
Always be gentle on skin while using the razor as the harshness may lead to scratches. Change the blades after 5-7 uses
Shaving tip
After shaving, the skin is dry. Hence, it is necessary to apply the moisturizer or an after shave lotion
Moisturizer
It is necessary to have a sound sleep of 8 hours and avoid staying awake till late night for work or taking extra stress as it shows up on your face. Keep an under eye cream to avoid dark circles
Dark circles
Use a sunscreen with SPF 30 or more, for effective sun protection due to constant exposure to the harsh UV rays of the sun
Sunscreen
Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells, and to avoid clogging. Several face scrubs are available in the market
Exfoliate
Hydration is not necessarily for skin externally but also the body needs hydration and is essential to consume 8-10 glasses of water daily
Hydration
Men over 50 usually tend to get patches or moles on skin. Consult a dermat for a solution as people are more likely to get skin cancer
Check skin regularly
