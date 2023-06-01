JUNE 01, 2023

Heading 3

Skincare tips for men

Skincare is not gender oriented and can be done by men also. Here are some skincare tips for men to follow

Beat the heat

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

It is necessary to wash your face after long day at work or working out to get rid of sweat and dirt on your skin

Facewash

Image : Pexels

Opt for a face wash or mild cleanser instead of a soap bar as it has different PH levels which could be harsh for skin

Cleanser

Image : Pexels

Always be gentle on skin while using the razor as the harshness may lead to scratches. Change the blades after 5-7 uses

Shaving tip

Image : Pexels

After shaving, the skin is dry. Hence, it is necessary to apply the moisturizer or an after shave lotion

Moisturizer

Image : Pexels

It is necessary to have a sound sleep of 8 hours and avoid staying awake till late night for work or taking extra stress as it shows up on your face. Keep an under eye cream to avoid dark circles

Dark circles

Image : Pexels

Use a sunscreen with SPF 30 or more, for effective sun protection due to constant exposure to the harsh UV rays of the sun

Sunscreen

Image : Pexels

Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells, and to avoid clogging. Several face scrubs are available in the market

Exfoliate

Image : Pexels

Hydration is not necessarily for skin externally but also the body needs hydration and is essential to consume 8-10 glasses of water daily

Hydration

Image : Pexels

Men over 50 usually tend to get patches or moles on skin. Consult a dermat for a solution as people are more likely to get skin cancer

Check skin regularly

