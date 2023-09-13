Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
Skincare tips for the festive season
A sure-shot way to improve your skin health is by keeping it hydrated. It infuses a natural glow into your skin
#1
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
For this, you can apply a papaya and honey mask. It helps remove tanning and dead skin cells build-up from the skin
#2
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Well, this is a secret tip to get that festive glow on your face. Just add cucumber juice or rosewater to your skincare routine and see the magic!
#3
Image: Ashi Singh's Instagram
If you are in no mood to follow an exhaustive skincare routine, stick to the basics. Follow the CTM (cleansing, toning, and moisturizing) ritual daily
#4
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
#5
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
A soft supple skin is all you need to work your charm around. For this, you can apply a mixture of 2 tsp of aloe vera and ½ tsp of honey on your face daily
Don’t forget to gulp oodles of water while prepping up for the festivities. It grants a lovely glow and helps to flush out toxins from your body
#6
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Want to get those rosy cheeks naturally? Try this facial yoga where all you have to do is pinch your cheeks repeatedly for a minute
#7
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
This helps in initiating extreme blood flow and making cheeks pop
#8
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For fresh dewy skin, give your face some steam. It helps unclog pores and lets your skin breathe
#9
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We know it’s difficult for you to say no to the scrumptious dishes made during the festivities. But keep in mind to avoid eating excessive fried foods and sweets
#10
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.