Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
December 23, 2023
Skincare tips for winter
Winter is here, and so is our yearly struggle with various skincare woes. A little kiss of cold air on our faces and our skin starts to freak out
Freak out
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram
No more flaky flaky skin because it's time to glow up with these top-notch skincare tips to conquer the chilly season
Wrap your skin in winter love
Image Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
Don't wash your face with hot water
#1
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Switch to thicker and more-hydrating creams
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
#2
Start using face oils to lock the moisture in
#3
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Invest in a sleeping mask
#4
Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram
Reduce the use of actives that might dry out your skin
#5
Video: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Replace exfoliating toners with hydrating ones
#6
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Look for ingredients like ceramides and peptides to enhance skin repair
#7
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Follow these essential tips during winter and your skin will be healed and relieved soon
Treat your skin
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.