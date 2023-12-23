Heading 3

Skincare tips for winter

Winter is here, and so is our yearly struggle with various skincare woes. A little kiss of cold air on our faces and our skin starts to freak out

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram 

No more flaky flaky skin because it's time to glow up with these top-notch skincare tips to conquer the chilly season

Wrap your skin in winter love

Image Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram 

Don't wash your face with hot water

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Switch to thicker and more-hydrating creams

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Start using face oils to lock the moisture in

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Invest in a sleeping mask

Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram 

Reduce the use of actives that might dry out your skin

Video: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Replace exfoliating toners with hydrating ones

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Look for ingredients like ceramides and peptides to enhance skin repair

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Follow these essential tips during winter and your skin will be healed and relieved soon

Treat your skin 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

