Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 20, 2023
Skincare tips for working women
Make sure to use sunscreen daily to avoid skin damage from UV rays
It is necessary to wash your face after a long day at work or working out to get rid of sweat and dirt on your skin
Opt for a face wash or mild cleanser instead of a soap bar as it has different PH levels which could be harsh for skin
Get adequate sleep of 8 hours to give rest to your body and time to heal
Make sure to drink water regularly to keep your skin hydrated and glowy
Avoid staying awake till late at night for work or taking extra stress as it shows up on your face. Keep an under-eye cream to avoid dark circles
Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells, and to avoid clogging. Several face scrubs are available in the market
Use a toner after to moisturize the skin as it dry
Make a habit to take a jog or visit the gym to get a glowing skin
Use a face pack or scrub once a week to get the skin hydrated and rid of dead skin
