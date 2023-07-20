Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 20, 2023

Skincare tips for working women

Make sure to use sunscreen daily to avoid skin damage from UV rays

#1

Image: Pexels

It is necessary to wash your face after a long day at work or working out to get rid of sweat and dirt on your skin

Image: Pexels

#2

Opt for a face wash or mild cleanser instead of a soap bar as it has different PH levels which could be harsh for skin

#3

Image: Pexels

Get adequate sleep of 8 hours to give rest to your body and time to heal 

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Make sure to drink water regularly to keep your skin hydrated and glowy

Image: Pexels

#6

Avoid staying awake till late at night for work or taking extra stress as it shows up on your face. Keep an under-eye cream to avoid dark circles

Exfoliation is necessary to get rid of dead skin cells, and to avoid clogging. Several face scrubs are available in the market 

#7

Image: Pexels

Use a toner after to moisturize the skin as it dry

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Make a habit to take a jog or visit the gym to get a glowing skin

Image: Pexels

Use a face pack or scrub once a week to get the skin hydrated and rid of dead skin

#10

