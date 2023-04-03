APRIL 03, 2023
Skincare tips to beat the Summer tan
Tanning is the process of melanin increase as the body's natural way of shielding the skin from sun damage
What is Tan?
Summer Vacations can be fun, but not at the cost of making your skin two shades darker. Let's see these effective methods for tan removal
Prevention Control
Try to stay away from sun exposure during peak hours of 12 to 3 in the afternoon. While going out, try to cover your face with protective cloth and wear hand gloves
Minimize sun Exposure
Begin your day with cleansing your face and hands effectively to create a smooth base for your skin
Cleansing
DON'T forget the SPF
Sunscreen should be a vital part of everyone's skin routine. Never step out of house without wearing an SPF
A gentle exfoliation helps in removing the pigmented dead skin cells from your skin’s surface, resulting in a clearer skin tone
Exfoliation
One can go for D-Tan face packs to get rid of the tanned skin cells accumulated on your exposed body
Face Packs
Ingredients such as Glycolic Acid, Kojic Acid, and Vitamin C etc. have been proven to lighten the skin and thus will help remove tanning
Tan removal creams
This one’s simple; apply sandalwood paste every night before you sleep and wash it off the next day while you wake up
Sandalwood paste
Keep yourself hydrated in the summers by drinking more fluids. Good gut equals good skin
Stay Hydrated
This one is a bit costly way of removing the body tan through laser treatment. Check if it's suitable for your skin and only then go for a laser treatment
Laser Treatment
Sun Tan can become a major concern and lead to skin related diseases like sunburn. Follow these methods and get summers ready
Happy Skin
