Slangs only mumbaikars use
Mumbai is famous for its slangs or bambaiya language as it is popularly called
Bambaiya
These are some regularly used lingos and you would see these still being used in real life and movies
Lingos
Swipe through to check out how many do you know
Check it out
Bantai means friend
Bantai
Boyfriend is known as chava and girlfriend is called as chavi
Chava & Chavi
Kalti
Kalti means to get lost
Kaiko
Mumbaikars use this slang kaiko which means Why
Bohot hard basically means awesome
Bohot hard
Haila in English means Oh God
Haila
Fattu
Fattu is roughly translated as coward
