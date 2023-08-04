Heading 3

Slangs only mumbaikars use 

Mumbai is famous for its slangs or bambaiya language as it is popularly called

Bambaiya 

These are some regularly used lingos and you would see these still being used in real life and movies

Lingos

Bantai means friend 

Bantai

Boyfriend is known as chava and girlfriend is called as chavi

Chava & Chavi

Kalti

Kalti means to get lost

Kaiko

Mumbaikars use this slang kaiko which means Why

Bohot hard basically means awesome

Bohot hard

Haila in English means Oh God

Haila

Fattu

Fattu is roughly translated as coward 

