Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
AUGUST 29, 2023
Sleeping tips based on your zodiac sign
Aries are constantly in motion due to which exercising before sleeping can help them wind down before bed
Aries
Tauruses are hard workers so make sure to have a beautiful environment in your bedroom for sleeping
Taurus
Geminis can get restless so it is recommended to keep minimal to no lighting in the room for a good night's sleep
Gemini
Avoid snacking too close to bedtime, and replace it with a beverage that helps you sleep better
Cancer
Leo
Leos are always active during the day so take naps during the day to help catch up on your sleep
Virgo
Virgos love a good routine so it is important to go to sleep and wake up at the same time everyday
To avoid stress, a good sleeping environment can help you sleep better at night
Libra
To unwind before bed, make sure to read a book before bed
Scorpio
Sagittarius
To unpack your mind from an active day, engage in gratitude journaling before bed
Make sure to go to bed earlier for better sleep and overall health
Capricorn
Keep away from screens to unwind before bed and sleep effectively
Aquarius
Find a way to quiet your mind and relax at night for a good night's sleep
Pisces
