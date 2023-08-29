Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Zodiacs

AUGUST 29, 2023

Sleeping tips based on your zodiac sign

Image: Pexels

Aries are constantly in motion due to which exercising before sleeping can help them wind down before bed

Aries

Tauruses are hard workers so make sure to have a beautiful environment in your bedroom for sleeping

Image: Pexels

Taurus

Geminis can get restless so it is recommended to keep minimal to no lighting in the room for a good night's sleep 

Image: Pexels

Gemini

Avoid snacking too close to bedtime, and replace it with a beverage that helps you sleep better

Image: Pexels

Cancer

Leo

Image: Pexels

Leos are always active during the day so take naps during the day to help catch up on your sleep

Image: Pexels 

Virgo

Virgos love a good routine so it is important to go to sleep and wake up at the same time everyday 

To avoid stress, a good sleeping environment can help you sleep better at night

Libra

Image: Pexels 

To unwind before bed, make sure to read a book before bed

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels

To unpack your mind from an active day, engage in gratitude journaling before bed

Image: Pexels 

Make sure to go to bed earlier for better sleep and overall health

Capricorn

Image: Pexels 

Keep away from screens to unwind before bed and sleep effectively

Aquarius

Image: Pexels 

Find a way to quiet your mind and relax at night for a good night's sleep

Pisces

