December 28, 2023

Slow burn romance books to read

This book unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, Mariana Zapata

 Images Sources: Instagram- marianazapata

A contemporary romance novel that unfolds a compelling story of a marriage of convenience, blending wit and emotional depth as the characters navigate unexpected twists on the path to love

Marriage For One, Ella Maise

 Images Sources: Instagram- authorellamaise

A captivating historical romance where the tenacious and witty Lilly Linton clashes with the enigmatic businessman Rikkard Ambrose in a tale of love, adventure, and societal defiance. A Wattpad book, paperback is also available 

Storm and Silence, Robert Thier

 Images Sources: Pexels 

A charming rom com that follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of Olive Smith as she engages in a fake relationship with a charming and nerdy professor, exploring the unpredictable equations of love and science

 Images Sources: Rina Kent Instagram 

The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood

A slow-burn romance on the ice, blending humor and intensity as two competitive figure skaters navigate love, rivalry, and personal growth in a captivating journey toward each other's hearts

From Lukov with Love, Mariana Zapata

 Images Sources: Instagram- marianazapata

A Wattpad book about a teenage girl Lexi with very poor observation skills and the mystery guy Blake Eaton. The book title may seem weird but it is a cute little slow burn romance. Please give it a read. The quote in the image is from Blake’s special pov

I Sold Myself To The Devil For Vinyls… Pitiful I Know, DarknessAndLight

 Images Sources: Instagram- kaygiard

A poignant and beautifully written romance that unfolds the healing journey of Bree Prescott and Archer Hale, a mute man with a haunting past, revealing the transformative power of love and communication

Archer’s Voice, Mia Sheridan 

 Images Sources: Instagram- miasheridanauthor

A slow-burn sports romance that follows the journey of a talented female soccer player and her stoic, retired German footballer coach, offering a compelling blend of sports, friendship, and unexpected love

Kulti, Mariana Zapata

 Images Sources: Instagram- marianazapata

A breathtaking contemporary romance that navigates the complexities of love, family, and self-discovery as Calla Fletcher's journey to the Alaskan wilderness unravels unexpected emotions and life-changing revelations

The Simple Wild, K.A. Tucker 

 Images Sources: Instagram- katucker_

A captivating romantic comedy filled with humor, witty banter, and unexpected twists, as two strangers embark on a fake relationship that leads to genuine sparks and self-discovery

The Spanish Love Deception, Elena Armas

 Images Sources: Instagram- thebibliotheque

