Slow Cooker Recipes to Try

Combine 1.5 lbs diced chicken thighs, 1 chopped onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 tbsp minced ginger, 2 cups tomato sauce, 1 cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp garam masala, and salt in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours. Serve with rice or naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Mix 2 cans black beans (drained), 2 cans kidney beans (drained), 2 cans diced tomatoes, 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped bell pepper, 2 cups vegetable broth, 1 tbsp chili powder, and 1 tsp cumin in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Top with cheese or avocado
Vegetarian Chilli
Combine 4 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash, 1 chopped onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp thyme, and salt and pepper in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Blend until smooth before serving
Butternut Squash Soup
Place 1.5 lbs cubed chicken breast, 1 sliced onion, 1 sliced red bell pepper, 2 cups coconut milk, 2 tbsp red curry paste, 1 tbsp fish sauce, and 1 tbsp brown sugar in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours. Garnish with fresh basil
Thai Chicken Curry
Mix 1 lb ground turkey, 1 cup cooked rice, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 cup shredded cheese, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, and salt. Stuff mixture into 4 hollowed bell peppers. Place in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours
Stuffed Bell Peppers
Add 2 cups rinsed lentils, 1 chopped onion, 3 sliced carrots, 2 sliced celery stalks, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 can diced tomatoes, 2 minced garlic cloves, and 1 tsp cumin to the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Season with salt and pepper
Lentil Soup
Mix 1 cup BBQ sauce, 1/2 cup Italian dressing, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce. Pour over 4 chicken breasts into the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours
BBQ Chicken
Place 4 sliced onions, 1/4 cup butter, 4 cups beef broth, 1 tbsp thyme, and 1/2 cup red wine in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. Serve with toasted baguette slices topped with melted cheese
French Onion Soup
Chickpea Curry
Combine 2 cans of chickpeas (drained), 1 chopped onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 can diced tomato, 1 cup coconut milk, 2 tbsp curry powder, 1 tsp cumin, and salt in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Serve with rice
Mix 10 oz frozen spinach (thawed and drained), 1 can artichoke hearts (drained and chopped), 1 cup cream cheese, 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup grated Parmesan, 1 cup shredded mozzarella, and 2 minced garlic cloves in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 2-3 hours. Serve with bread or chips