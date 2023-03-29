MAR 29, 2023
Smooth Pickup Lines To Win A Date
Source: Pexels
Let us play a game! If I win, you take me out. If you win, I will take you out
#1
Source: Pexels
I am not a photographer, but I can picture us together
#2
Are you a time traveller? Because I see you in my future
Source: Pexels
#3
I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already has
Source: Pexels
#4
Source: Pexels
#5
Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you
Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile
Source: Pexels
#6
You must be a magician Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears
Source: Pexels
#7
Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?
Source: Pexels
#8
Hey, my name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?
Source: Pexels
#9
Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me
Source: Pexels
#10
