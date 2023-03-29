Heading 3

MAR 29, 2023

Smooth Pickup Lines To Win A Date 

Let us play a game! If I win, you take me out. If you win, I will take you out

I am not a photographer, but I can picture us together

Are you a time traveller? Because I see you in my future

I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already has

Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile

You must be a magician Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears

Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?

Hey, my name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me

