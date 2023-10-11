Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 11, 2023
Snacks to make in
no time
Add frozen fruit, and a scoop of protein powder in a blender and blend with ice or water
Instant smoothie
Image: Pexels
Mix murmura, chopped onion, tomato, boiled potato in a bowl. Add chaat masala, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, sev, mixture, and coriander, and mix well
Bhel
Image: Pexels
Heat oil and add mustard seeds. Saute some chopped onions. Add curry leaves, fried peanuts, turmeric, salt and bloomed poha
Poha
Image: Pexels
Add pitted dates and desiccated coconut in a blender. Mix and roll into logs. Enjoy it right away or store it in the fridge
Coconut logs
Image: Pexels
Take a slice of whole wheat bread and spread 2 tbsp of peanut butter. Add slices of banana and enjoy
Instant toast
Image: Pexels
Boil oats in salt water for 4-5 minutes. Transfer it to a bowl and add peanut butter, cinnamon, and honey
Peanut butter oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Melt chocolate in a saucepan. Add Nutella, vanilla, and milk. Cook popcorn and mix the Nutella with it. Serve hot
Nutella popcorn
Image: Pexels
Grease a pan and melt dark chocolate. Add 2 tbsp milk and dip frozen bananas in it. Sprinkle some chopped almonds and freeze for 10 mins
Dark chocolate banana bite
Image: Pexels
Take out a cup of high-fiber cereal in a bowl. Add 1 cup of berries of your choice and sufficient low-fat milk
Cereal mix
Image: Pexels
Heat oil and add mustard seeds. Saute chopped onions, potatoes, and curry leaves. Add salt, turmeric, sooji, and lemon juice
Upma
Image: Pexels
