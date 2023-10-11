Heading 3

OCTOBER 11, 2023

Snacks to make in
no time

Add frozen fruit, and a scoop of protein powder in a blender and blend with ice or water

Instant smoothie

Image: Pexels 

Mix murmura, chopped onion, tomato, boiled potato in a bowl. Add chaat masala, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, sev, mixture, and coriander, and mix well

Bhel

Image: Pexels 

Heat oil and add mustard seeds. Saute some chopped onions. Add curry leaves, fried peanuts, turmeric, salt and bloomed poha

Poha

Image: Pexels 

Add pitted dates and desiccated coconut in a blender. Mix and roll into logs. Enjoy it right away or store it in the fridge

Coconut logs

Image: Pexels 

Take a slice of whole wheat bread and spread 2 tbsp of peanut butter. Add slices of banana and enjoy

Instant toast

Image: Pexels 

Boil oats in salt water for 4-5 minutes. Transfer it to a bowl and add peanut butter, cinnamon, and honey

Peanut butter oatmeal

Image: Pexels 

Melt chocolate in a saucepan. Add Nutella, vanilla, and milk. Cook popcorn and mix the Nutella with it. Serve hot

Nutella popcorn

Image: Pexels 

Grease a pan and melt dark chocolate. Add 2 tbsp milk and dip frozen bananas in it. Sprinkle some chopped almonds and freeze for 10 mins 

Dark chocolate banana bite

Image: Pexels 

Take out a cup of high-fiber cereal in a bowl. Add 1 cup of berries of your choice and sufficient low-fat milk

Cereal mix

Image: Pexels 

Heat oil and add mustard seeds. Saute chopped onions, potatoes, and curry leaves. Add salt, turmeric, sooji, and lemon juice

Upma

Image: Pexels 

