Sneak peek inside Alia Bhatt’s home
SEPTEMBER 07, 2021
Alia Bhatt resides with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt and their three cats, Edward, Sheeba and Pika, on the first floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s suburban neighbourhood, Juhu
Alia’s living room brings together a typical NYC loft aesthetic with pristine white walls, and comfy oversized sofas. The Roche Bobois couch sits under an in-built shelf loaded with trinkets
Alia Bhatt’s living room has a black and white Alice In Wonderland throw and also a handmade poster of the classic. There are a lot of artworks and minimal black and white frames
The living area also has a tan leather single-seater from Marina Home Interiors, Dubai, and is Alia’s favourite spot to read her scripts
Alia’s dressing room is an important corner of her residence. It features mirrored walls with white framework that allows her to check out every angle of her OOTD before she steps out
Alia’s bedroom features a large bed with white and gold frames, adjustable table lamps, patterned cushions and bright blue bedside tables. Looks like her cats love this space as much as her
A special artwork in Alia’s room is this piece that brings together twelve books, placed together like a puzzle to create a sketch of a man surrounded by birds
Both Alia and Shaheen love drinking tea and have a special corner dedicated solely to their favourite beverage. The dark brown tea bar has a grey marble top and leather foot stools
An exposed brick wall in the living room mounted with a stunning Neville Sukhia photograph in a black frame, alongside a light box that reads, “Take Me To The Moon”
Alia also has a little reading and working corner where she takes her online courses and reads classic books. This room features white-washed brick walls, a yellow armchair and wooden centre table
