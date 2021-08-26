AUGUST 26, 2021

Sneak a peek inside Katrina Kaif’s home

Katrina Kaif’s beautiful home is situated in Andheri West's Mourya House, Mumbai

Her home is covered in brown-toned interiors enhanced with wooden elements

It gives a cosy sanctuary feel with a distress-style brick wall and a white sculptural sofa

The service balcony on the side seems like such a luxury in a city like Mumbai!

Her white-washed wooden walls are mounted with busy paintings in earthy hues

The diva clearly has bohemian accents as embroidered cushions embellished with mirrors and tassels covers her home

Her washroom too goes with the same ivory vintage theme and features minimal wooden shelves, prettily carved wooden clothes hook and a spacious design

Colourful print of her multicoloured couch and a lot of creative artworks and paintings adorn her walls

She surely loves to own a ton of quirky cushions that match the muted theme of her home

Katrina lives with her sister Isabelle Kaif and also shares the kitchen duties with her

Katrina indeed owns a beautiful home that she has quirked up with her sense of aesthetics

