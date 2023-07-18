Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 18, 2023
Soft skills based on your zodiac sign
They are natural-born leaders, good at leadership skills, and are assertive
Aries
Image: Pexels
Taureans are known for their reliability and persistence in being able to achieve their goals
Image: Pexels
Taurus
They are good at communication skills, adapt quickly to new situations and have a desire to learn and explore
Geminis
Image: Pexels
Cancerians are empathetic and are good at understanding others' emotions
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Leo
Image: Pexels
They are confident which draws people towards them
Image: Pexels
Virgo
They are known for their organizational abilities and analytical thinking
They excel in cooperation and working with others, and teamwork
Libras
Image: Pexels
They are problem solvers driven and are effective communicators
Scorpios
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
They possess strong self-discipline and are good at problem-solving
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
They are innovators, and have a knack for decision making
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
They are known for their adaptability to different situations
Pisces
