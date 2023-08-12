Heading 3

Soha Ali Khan's diet and fitness routine

Soha Ali Khan is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood films

Career

She is one of the fittest mothers in Bollywood. Take a look at her fitness routine & diet plan

Fitness enthusiast

The actress follows an intense fitness plan

Intense workout plan

The actress engages in yoga as it helps improving strength, flexibility and balance

Yoga

Exercises

The actress also includes lunges, squats and planks to strengthen her core

Morning routine

Soha starts off her day with methi water, or lukewarm water with a few drops of honey. She also consumes almonds in the morning everyday 

Her breakfast mostly includes an avocado toast, dosa, or omelette with fresh fruits

Breakfast

The actress consumes chicken or fish with dal and brown rice for lunch

Lunch 

Dinner

Soha's dinner consists of salads with almonds and herbs with and a drizzle of citrus

The actress makes sure to follow a consistent workout routine. Additionally In between shoots she tries to make time to fit in her fitness schedule

Consistency

India Today

Information source

