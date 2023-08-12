Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
Soha Ali Khan's diet and fitness routine
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Soha Ali Khan is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Bollywood films
Career
She is one of the fittest mothers in Bollywood. Take a look at her fitness routine & diet plan
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Fitness enthusiast
The actress follows an intense fitness plan
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Intense workout plan
The actress engages in yoga as it helps improving strength, flexibility and balance
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Yoga
Exercises
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
The actress also includes lunges, squats and planks to strengthen her core
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Morning routine
Soha starts off her day with methi water, or lukewarm water with a few drops of honey. She also consumes almonds in the morning everyday
Her breakfast mostly includes an avocado toast, dosa, or omelette with fresh fruits
Breakfast
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
The actress consumes chicken or fish with dal and brown rice for lunch
Lunch
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Dinner
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Soha's dinner consists of salads with almonds and herbs with and a drizzle of citrus
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
The actress makes sure to follow a consistent workout routine. Additionally In between shoots she tries to make time to fit in her fitness schedule
Consistency
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
India Today
Information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.