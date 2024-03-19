Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 19, 2024

Solo trip destinations in India & Abroad

Beyond being a party capital, Goa boasts endless beaches, ancient forts, and churches. Adventure enthusiasts can trek to Dudhsagar Falls, while non-trekkers can enjoy various watersports

Goa

Image: Pexels

Varanasi is a kaleidoscope of diverse cultures and traditions, providing a glimpse of the country’s rich cultural heritage

Varanasi

Image: Pexels

The ‘City of Lakes,’ a radiant gem in the heart of Rajasthan, Udaipur stands as one of the best destinations for a solo trip in India

Udaipur

Image: Pexels

Touted as the party capital of Southeast Asia, Bangkok offers a bundle of fantastic street food, non-stop action, and unforgettable experiences

Bangkok

Image: Pexels

Known for its spirituality and yogic importance, it is the best getaway for solo travelers who are born for adventures 

Rishikesh

Image: Pexels

For a solo traveler, this place is no less than a paradise. You can pedal your way through the tea plantations or take up hiking on the hills and valleys of the town

Darjeeling

Image: Pexels

Bali has the perfect mix of surf, amazing cafes, temples, incredible nature, and the friendliest locals while also being a very affordable option to choose 

Bali

Image: Pexels

Budapest has some of the best bars and clubs in Europe while also having great social party hostels to tie the whole experience together

Budapest

Image: Pexels

It has been named one of the safest cities in the world. This country is an affluent melting pot of so many cultures and influences; it’s one of the most unique cities in the world

Singapore

Image: Pexels

For an unforgettable beach experience, head to Gokarna. Beyond its temple town essence, it boasts vibrant beaches and lively bonfire nights

Gokarna

Image: Pexels

