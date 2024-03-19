Heading 3
Solo trip destinations in India & Abroad
Beyond being a party capital, Goa boasts endless beaches, ancient forts, and churches. Adventure enthusiasts can trek to Dudhsagar Falls, while non-trekkers can enjoy various watersports
Goa
Image: Pexels
Varanasi is a kaleidoscope of diverse cultures and traditions, providing a glimpse of the country’s rich cultural heritage
Varanasi
Image: Pexels
The ‘City of Lakes,’ a radiant gem in the heart of Rajasthan, Udaipur stands as one of the best destinations for a solo trip in India
Udaipur
Image: Pexels
Touted as the party capital of Southeast Asia, Bangkok offers a bundle of fantastic street food, non-stop action, and unforgettable experiences
Bangkok
Image: Pexels
Known for its spirituality and yogic importance, it is the best getaway for solo travelers who are born for adventures
Rishikesh
Image: Pexels
For a solo traveler, this place is no less than a paradise. You can pedal your way through the tea plantations or take up hiking on the hills and valleys of the town
Darjeeling
Image: Pexels
Bali has the perfect mix of surf, amazing cafes, temples, incredible nature, and the friendliest locals while also being a very affordable option to choose
Bali
Image: Pexels
Budapest has some of the best bars and clubs in Europe while also having great social party hostels to tie the whole experience together
Budapest
Image: Pexels
It has been named one of the safest cities in the world. This country is an affluent melting pot of so many cultures and influences; it’s one of the most unique cities in the world
Singapore
Image: Pexels
For an unforgettable beach experience, head to Gokarna. Beyond its temple town essence, it boasts vibrant beaches and lively bonfire nights
Gokarna
Image: Pexels
