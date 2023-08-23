Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha's eye makeup looks
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Smouldering green eyes with subtle winged, adds a glam quotient to Sonakshi Sinha's overall look
Green eyes
The actress puts her edgy side on display by painting her lids with nude and black hues and loads of mascara
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Dual toned
Pink eyelids and matching lips look just so enchanting!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Monochrome makeup
She is killing her makeup game with glamorous smokey eyes, on-fleek brows, and fluttering lashes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Smokey eyes
Glitter doused
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi will make you ditch your usual eyeshadow to flaunt a glittery one tied with kohl-lined eyes and generous coats of mascara on the lashes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Extended wing
The extended winged liner looks so bold yet flattering, and we just can't blame her for that
The actress swept reddish-brown eyeshadow over her lids and tightened her eyes with a liner and went for mascara-adorned lashes
Warm tones
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
A dramatic winged coupled with a hint of mascara is sometimes all one needs to look wow!
Winged liner
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Awake eyes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looks dreamy with just a swipe of mascara and bold brows
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Lastly, she proves that one can never go wrong with nude-toned eyes and oodles of mascara
Gorgeous
