Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha's eye makeup looks

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Smouldering green eyes with subtle winged, adds a glam quotient to Sonakshi Sinha's overall look

Green eyes

The actress puts her edgy side on display by painting her lids with nude and black hues and loads of mascara

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Dual toned

Pink eyelids and matching lips look just so enchanting!

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Monochrome makeup

She is killing her makeup game with glamorous smokey eyes, on-fleek brows, and fluttering lashes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Smokey eyes

Glitter doused

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi will make you ditch your usual eyeshadow to flaunt a glittery one tied with kohl-lined eyes and generous coats of mascara on the lashes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Extended wing

The extended winged liner looks so bold yet flattering, and we just can't blame her for that

The actress swept reddish-brown eyeshadow over her lids and tightened her eyes with a liner and went for mascara-adorned lashes

Warm tones

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

A dramatic winged coupled with a hint of mascara is sometimes all one needs to look wow!

Winged liner

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Awake eyes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looks dreamy with just a swipe of mascara and bold brows

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Lastly, she proves that one can never go wrong with nude-toned eyes and oodles of mascara

Gorgeous

