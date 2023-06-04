Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

JUNE 04, 2023

Songs to add to your bridal shower playlist 

This beautiful bridal dance song by Neeti Mohan perfectly captures the emotions of a bride-to-be eagerly waiting for her better half

Kithe Reh Gaya

Image- Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

"Manike" is a fresh and new addition to the song list. It's lively beats and energetic music make it a perfect song to dance to and celebrate

Manike

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

If you are a fan of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this popular Bollywood hit is a must-have on your playlist. Its super groovy beats and catchy tune make it a must-play track 

Aithey Aa

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

This song continues to captivate audiences with its catchy beats and captivating melody and has become a timeless choice for brides

Makhna

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

With well-defined choreography and swift twirls, this song allows you to showcase your dancing skills and add an elegant touch to your performance

Ghar More Pardesiya

Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

We're certain that you must be familiar with this particular song. However, we genuinely believe that it is the perfect choice for your bridal solo performance

Radha

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

"Gulaabo" is an incredibly fun song that allows you to involve your friends in your performance

Gulaabo

Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

With its entertaining lyrics and infectious vibe, "Ambarsariya" is an excellent option for a fun-filled bridal solo performance

Ambarsariya

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Param Sundari is the ultimate choice for brides who adore groovy and high-energy songs. It is an outstanding solo dance number that will set the stage on fire during this wedding season

Param Sundari

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram 

It seamlessly blends traditional Hindustani beats with a homely vibe, creating a unique composition

Navrai Majhi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here