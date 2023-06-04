JUNE 04, 2023
Songs to add to your bridal shower playlist
This beautiful bridal dance song by Neeti Mohan perfectly captures the emotions of a bride-to-be eagerly waiting for her better half
Kithe Reh Gaya
Image- Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
"Manike" is a fresh and new addition to the song list. It's lively beats and energetic music make it a perfect song to dance to and celebrate
Manike
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
If you are a fan of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this popular Bollywood hit is a must-have on your playlist. Its super groovy beats and catchy tune make it a must-play track
Aithey Aa
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
This song continues to captivate audiences with its catchy beats and captivating melody and has become a timeless choice for brides
Makhna
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
With well-defined choreography and swift twirls, this song allows you to showcase your dancing skills and add an elegant touch to your performance
Ghar More Pardesiya
Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
We're certain that you must be familiar with this particular song. However, we genuinely believe that it is the perfect choice for your bridal solo performance
Radha
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
"Gulaabo" is an incredibly fun song that allows you to involve your friends in your performance
Gulaabo
Image- Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
With its entertaining lyrics and infectious vibe, "Ambarsariya" is an excellent option for a fun-filled bridal solo performance
Ambarsariya
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Param Sundari is the ultimate choice for brides who adore groovy and high-energy songs. It is an outstanding solo dance number that will set the stage on fire during this wedding season
Param Sundari
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
It seamlessly blends traditional Hindustani beats with a homely vibe, creating a unique composition
Navrai Majhi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.