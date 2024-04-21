Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

APRIL 21, 2024

Soothing quotes for plant parents

A beautiful plant is like having a good friend around the house 

#1

Flowers are always there for those who choose to see them

#2

If you pluck her petals, you cannot gather the beauty of the flower 

#3

Do not judge a day by the harvest you reap; judge it by the seeds you plant 

#4

A family tie is like a tree. It can bend, but it cannot break 

#5

What did the cactus say to the other cactus? You are looking sharp 

#6

Your mind is like a garden. Your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds

#7

#8

A flower will not grow if the stem doesn't allow it 

#9

The plant God favors will grow even without rain 

#10

Just like wildflowers, you should allow yourself to grow 

