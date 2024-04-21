Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 21, 2024
Soothing quotes for plant parents
A beautiful plant is like having a good friend around the house
#1
Image Source: pexels
Flowers are always there for those who choose to see them
#2
Image Source: pexels
If you pluck her petals, you cannot gather the beauty of the flower
#3
Image Source: pexels
Do not judge a day by the harvest you reap; judge it by the seeds you plant
#4
Image Source: pexels
A family tie is like a tree. It can bend, but it cannot break
Image Source: pexels
#5
What did the cactus say to the other cactus? You are looking sharp
#6
Image Source: pexels
Your mind is like a garden. Your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds
#7
Image Source: pexels
#8
Image Source: pexels
A flower will not grow if the stem doesn't allow it
#9
Image Source: pexels
The plant God favors will grow even without rain
#10
Image Source: pexels
Just like wildflowers, you should allow yourself to grow
