July 22, 2021
Soothing songs perfect for rainy days
Teri Gallyan from Ek Villain by Ankit Tiwari is one of the best songs to listen to to take your soul out for a walk from the drudgeries of life and work pressure
The movie Guru has got all the masterpiece collections of A R Rahman’s melodies and Tere Bina and Barso Re remains to be our favourite song to groove to on a rainy day
Kun Faya Kun is a cult favourite song that heals any broken soul. It’s one of those songs that you’ll get addicted to no matter what
Barish from Half Girlfriend will make you want to walk in rain and feel every bit of love nature has in store
Rabba from Mein aur Mrs Khanna is a sad song but the wording of this song is so remarkable
Saiyaan is a beautiful song sung by Kailash Kher in his strong and earthy voice that will surely make your heart melt
If a happier vibe is what you were looking for, Bahara from I Hate Luv Storys is a perfect pick to sing along with a smile on your face
Paani da Rang is wonderfully sung by Ayushmann Khurrana with its soulful Punjabi lyrics and a bit of Hindi words, something everyone would love to listen to in such pretty weather
A song that never gets old is Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Pritam makes us fall in love with his deep voice and the strong lyrics of this song
Last but not the least, Iktara from Wake Up Sid is something every Mumbaikar can relate and vibe to during these romantic monsoon nights
