Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Soulmate Quotes

"Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life"

#1

Image: freepik

“We meet our soulmates when we are on our soul path”

#2

Image: freepik

 #3

Image: freepik

“A true soulmate is a combination of lover and best friend, someone who understands you on a deep level and shares your hopes and dreams"

“The soulmate doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship. Sometimes in life, you meet people when you need them, and there is an immediate connection” 

#4

Image: freepik

"A soulmate is someone who you could spend a great deal of time with just sitting on a sofa and feel happy. You don't need fanfare. You don't need to go out to expensive restaurants"

#5

Image: freepik

“Sometimes, soulmates may meet, stay together until a task or life lesson is completed, and then move on. This is not a tragedy, only a matter of learning”

 #6

Image: freepik

“A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks"

#7

Image: freepik

"A soulmate is not a perfect person, but someone whose flaws complement yours"

#8

Image: freepik

“A life-mate is supposed to fulfill the basic standards of a life cycle, and a soul-mate is the one purely connected to your heart” 

#9

Image: freepik

“Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place”

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here