Soulmate Quotes

Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
"Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life"
“We meet our soulmates when we are on our soul path”
“A true soulmate is a combination of lover and best friend, someone who understands you on a deep level and shares your hopes and dreams"
“The soulmate doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship. Sometimes in life, you meet people when you need them, and there is an immediate connection”
"A soulmate is someone who you could spend a great deal of time with just sitting on a sofa and feel happy. You don't need fanfare. You don't need to go out to expensive restaurants"
“Sometimes, soulmates may meet, stay together until a task or life lesson is completed, and then move on. This is not a tragedy, only a matter of learning”
“A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks"
"A soulmate is not a perfect person, but someone whose flaws complement yours"
“A life-mate is supposed to fulfill the basic standards of a life cycle, and a soul-mate is the one purely connected to your heart”
“Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place”
