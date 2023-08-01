Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Soup recipes for dinner
You will need 2 tbsp butter, 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms, 1/4 cup chopped onions, 6 tbsp flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp pepper, 2 cans chicken broth, and 1 and 1/2 cup cream
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Image: Pexels
Saute mushrooms and onions in heated butter. Mix salt, pepper, flour, and a small bowl of chicken broth. Bring it to a boil and add some cream. Cover for a few mins and let it simmer
Image: Pexels
Procedure
You will need 1/4 cup chopped onions, 1/4 cup butter, 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 1 and 1/2 cup milk, 3/4 cup chicken broth, 1 cup cooked broccoli, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Image: Pexels
Saute onions in butter. Mix some flour, salt, and pepper. Gradually add some milk and broth. Bring it to a boil. Now, add broccoli and add some cheese and let it melt
Procedure
Image: Pexels
You will need 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp flour, 2 cups tomato puree, 1/2 cup water, 2 tbsp sugar, 1/8 tsp salt, and 3/4 cup cooked wide egg noodles
Classic Tomato Soup
Image: Pexels
Procedure
Image: Pexels
Melt butter and add some flour to form a smooth paste. Add tomato puree and water. Stir continuously and bring it to a boil. Add salt and sugar. Put some egg noodles and heat them
Image: Pexels
Chicken Noodle Soup
You will need 2 quarts water, 8 tsp chicken bouillon granules, 6 and 1/2 cups uncooked wide egg noodles, 2 cans cream of chicken soup, 3 cups cooked chicken, 1 cup sour cream, minced parsley
Bring water and chicken bouillon to a boil. Add noodles and let them cook for 10 minutes. Add canned chicken soup and chicken pieces and let it heat. Add sour cream and top with parsley
Procedure
Image: Pexels
You will need 3 cups water, 2 tsp chicken bouillon granules, 1/2 tsp dried thyme, 4 celery ribs and leaves, 2 sliced medium carrots, 2 cans split pea soup, 1 cup cubed cooked ham
Split Pea Soup
Image: Pexels
Procedure
Image: Pexels
Boil water, chicken bouillon granules, and thyme in a saucepan. Add finely sliced celery ribs and leaves and carrots. Add canned soup and let it simmer. Add cooked ham and serve hot
