Southern India Destinations

Known as God’s own country, Kerala is full of lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and beautiful beaches

Kerala

Image Source: Pexels 

 Often associated with the west coast, Goa is in the southern part of India and is famous for its beaches, vibrant nightlife and Portuguese-influence architecture

Goa

Image Source: Pexels 

In the vibrant city of Chennai, you can explore the temples of Madurai and the ancient city of Mamallapuram this state is also known for its rich culture and cuisine

Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

The “Garden City of India” is home to Western Ghats and the perfect destination for nature lover

Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels 

This state offers diverse attractions, including the historic city of Hyderabad, the ancient site of Amaravati, and the coastal city of Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Puducherry is known for its amazing streets, french architecture, and beautiful coastline

Puducherry (Pondicherry)

Image Source: Pexels 

This group of islands in the Arabian Sea offers pristine beaches, coral reefs, and clear blue waters, making it the perfect destination for diving and water sports

Lakshadweep

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as Kodagu, this region is famous for its coffee plantations, lush landscapes, and opportunities for trekking and birdwatching

Karnataka’s Coorg

Image Source: Pexels 

These remote islands offer beautiful beaches, crystal clear water, and a chance to explore marine life while snorkeling and scuba diving

Andaman and Nicobar islands

Image Source: Pexels 

This UNESCO World Heritage site in Tamil Nadu is known for its rock-cut temples and intricate carvings, showcasing the architectural skills of ancient India

Mahabalipuram

Image Source: Pexels 

