Priyanshi Shah
OCTOBER 20, 2023
Southern India Destinations
Known as God’s own country, Kerala is full of lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and beautiful beaches
Kerala
Often associated with the west coast, Goa is in the southern part of India and is famous for its beaches, vibrant nightlife and Portuguese-influence architecture
Goa
In the vibrant city of Chennai, you can explore the temples of Madurai and the ancient city of Mamallapuram this state is also known for its rich culture and cuisine
Tamil Nadu
The “Garden City of India” is home to Western Ghats and the perfect destination for nature lover
Karnataka
This state offers diverse attractions, including the historic city of Hyderabad, the ancient site of Amaravati, and the coastal city of Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Puducherry is known for its amazing streets, french architecture, and beautiful coastline
Puducherry (Pondicherry)
This group of islands in the Arabian Sea offers pristine beaches, coral reefs, and clear blue waters, making it the perfect destination for diving and water sports
Lakshadweep
Also known as Kodagu, this region is famous for its coffee plantations, lush landscapes, and opportunities for trekking and birdwatching
Karnataka’s Coorg
These remote islands offer beautiful beaches, crystal clear water, and a chance to explore marine life while snorkeling and scuba diving
Andaman and Nicobar islands
This UNESCO World Heritage site in Tamil Nadu is known for its rock-cut temples and intricate carvings, showcasing the architectural skills of ancient India
Mahabalipuram
