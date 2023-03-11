Heading 3

Spa Vs. Oiling: Which Is Best For Hair?

mar 11, 2023

To make hair smooth and healthy, people often do hair spa and hair oiling 

Hair Treatment

Check out the details of both treatment from the next slide

Hair Spa or Hair oiling?

It is also known as hair massage. It involves massaging the scalp with an oil and applying steam 

Hair Oiling

The oil types can be coconut, olive, and almond. The treatments can vary from 10 - 20 minutes 

Types Of Hair Oiling

This treatment provides nourishment, aids relaxation, and stimulates circulation to promote hair growth 

Benefits Of Hair Oiling 

A hair spa includes a shampoo, conditioner, and a hair mask along with steam and a blow dry

Hair Spa

From a dandruff treatment for the scalp to a cream bath for dry strands, hair spas can really be varied 

Types Of Hair Spa

This is clear that hair spas are proper treatments for specific hair concerns. They have more targeted hair benefits than oiling 

Benefits Of Hair Spa

Hair oiling is cheaper than a hair spa. It is great if you just want a head massage. On the hand other, spa includes a lot more than a massage, and costs more 

Prices 

Regular oiling is more sustainable as it is affordable whereas spas are elaborate process which cost more 

What Helps More?

