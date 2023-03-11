Spa Vs. Oiling: Which Is Best For Hair?
mar 11, 2023
To make hair smooth and healthy, people often do hair spa and hair oiling
Hair Treatment
Check out the details of both treatment from the next slide
Hair Spa or Hair oiling?
It is also known as hair massage. It involves massaging the scalp with an oil and applying steam
Hair Oiling
The oil types can be coconut, olive, and almond. The treatments can vary from 10 - 20 minutes
Types Of Hair Oiling
This treatment provides nourishment, aids relaxation, and stimulates circulation to promote hair growth
Benefits Of Hair Oiling
A hair spa includes a shampoo, conditioner, and a hair mask along with steam and a blow dry
Hair Spa
From a dandruff treatment for the scalp to a cream bath for dry strands, hair spas can really be varied
Types Of Hair Spa
This is clear that hair spas are proper treatments for specific hair concerns. They have more targeted hair benefits than oiling
Benefits Of Hair Spa
Hair oiling is cheaper than a hair spa. It is great if you just want a head massage. On the hand other, spa includes a lot more than a massage, and costs more
Prices
Regular oiling is more sustainable as it is affordable whereas spas are elaborate process which cost more
What Helps More?
