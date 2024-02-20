Heading 3

Spicy Aloo Chaat Recipe

Boil 4-5 potatoes until they are cooked but firm. Peel and cube them

Boil Potatoes

Mix cumin powder, coriander powder,  red chili powder, dry mango powder, and a pinch of black salt

Prepare Chaat Masala 

Dilute tamarind paste with water, add sugar and salt to taste and cook until it thickens

Prepare Tamarind Chutney

Heat oil in a pan and fry cubed potatoes until they turn golden brown. Remove excess oil on paper towel

Fry Potatoes

Mix plain yogurt with a pinch of salt, black pepper, and roasted cumin powder

Prepare Yogurt Sauce 

Arrange the fried potatoes on a plate. Drizzle tamarind chutney and yogurt sauce over the potatoes

Assemble Chaat 

Chop onions and tomatoes finely and sprinkle them over the potatoes

Add Onions and Tomatoes 

Sprinkle the prepared chaat masala over the dish. You can also add finely chopped green chilies and coriander leaves for extra flavor

Garnish

Crunchy Toppings 

Add some sev (crunchy chickpea noodles) or crushed papdi (fried flour crisps) on top for crunchiness

Serve immediately and enjoy the delicious Aloo Chaat!

Serve

