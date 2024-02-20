Heading 3
Spicy Aloo Chaat Recipe
Boil 4-5 potatoes until they are cooked but firm. Peel and cube them
Boil Potatoes
Mix cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, dry mango powder, and a pinch of black salt
Prepare Chaat Masala
Dilute tamarind paste with water, add sugar and salt to taste and cook until it thickens
Prepare Tamarind Chutney
Heat oil in a pan and fry cubed potatoes until they turn golden brown. Remove excess oil on paper towel
Fry Potatoes
Mix plain yogurt with a pinch of salt, black pepper, and roasted cumin powder
Prepare Yogurt Sauce
Arrange the fried potatoes on a plate. Drizzle tamarind chutney and yogurt sauce over the potatoes
Assemble Chaat
Chop onions and tomatoes finely and sprinkle them over the potatoes
Add Onions and Tomatoes
Sprinkle the prepared chaat masala over the dish. You can also add finely chopped green chilies and coriander leaves for extra flavor
Garnish
Crunchy Toppings
Add some sev (crunchy chickpea noodles) or crushed papdi (fried flour crisps) on top for crunchiness
Serve immediately and enjoy the delicious Aloo Chaat!
Serve
