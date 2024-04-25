Heading 3
Spicy Indori Tarri Poha Recipe
Rinse 2 cups of flattened rice and set aside
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida for tempering
Add and saute chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies until soft
Add turmeric powder, salt, and drained poha. Cook for at least 2-3 minutes
Mix in lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves, then set aside covered
For the tarri, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in another pan and saute onions until golden
Add coriander leaves, green chilies, and spices, and cook for a minute
Pour water and simmer until slightly thickened, and cook until it achieves your desired consistency
To serve, place poha on a plate and pour the hot tarri over it
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot; relish this delectable variety of Poha!
