Spicy Indori Tarri Poha Recipe

Rinse 2 cups of flattened rice and set aside

 Wash

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida for tempering

 Start! 

Add and saute chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies until soft

Veg Delight! 

Add turmeric powder, salt, and drained poha. Cook for at least 2-3 minutes

Spice Attack! 

Mix in lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves, then set aside covered

Garnish! 

For the tarri, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in another pan and saute onions until golden

Curry Prep! 

Add coriander leaves, green chilies, and spices, and cook for a minute

Add On! 

 Simmer!

Pour water and simmer until slightly thickened, and cook until it achieves your desired consistency

Serve

To serve, place poha on a plate and pour the hot tarri over it

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot; relish this delectable variety of Poha! 

Relish

