November 13, 2023

Entertainment

Spicy Korean foods for this season

A hearty soup with tender pork, vegetables, and spicy broth to chase away the winter chill

Image: Pexels

Dwaeji-guk (Pork Stew)

Silken tofu and seafood in a fiery broth, a steaming bowl of comfort

Image: Pexels

Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)

Sizzling stone bowl filled with colorful veggies, meat, and spicy gochujang sauce, providing a fiery winter hug.

Image: Pexels

Bibimbap 

Nutrient-packed, with a whole chicken and ginseng, it's like a warm embrace for your body.

Image: Pexels

Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)

Tradition meets warmth as chewy rice cakes float in a flavorful broth, symbolizing good fortune.

Image: Pexels

Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)

A spicy noodle soup loaded with seafood, offering a fiery kick to beat the winter cold.

Image: Pexels

Jjamppong (Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup)

Savor these sweet, crispy pancakes filled with brown sugar and nuts to beat winter blues and give your taste buds a different flavor other than spice 

Image: Pexels

Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)

A warm, spiced tea made with cinnamon and ginger to soothe and warm your soul

Image: Pexels

Sujeonggwa (Cinnamon Punch)

Chewy noodles, colorful vegetables, and savory sauce, a delightful warm meal

Image: Pexels

Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)

Silky, steamed eggs with scallions for a warm, comforting taste of Korea

Image: Pexels

Gyeran-jjim (Steamed Egg)

