Spicy Korean foods for this season
A hearty soup with tender pork, vegetables, and spicy broth to chase away the winter chill
Image: Pexels
Dwaeji-guk (Pork Stew)
Silken tofu and seafood in a fiery broth, a steaming bowl of comfort
Image: Pexels
Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)
Sizzling stone bowl filled with colorful veggies, meat, and spicy gochujang sauce, providing a fiery winter hug.
Image: Pexels
Bibimbap
Nutrient-packed, with a whole chicken and ginseng, it's like a warm embrace for your body.
Image: Pexels
Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)
Tradition meets warmth as chewy rice cakes float in a flavorful broth, symbolizing good fortune.
Image: Pexels
Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)
A spicy noodle soup loaded with seafood, offering a fiery kick to beat the winter cold.
Image: Pexels
Jjamppong (Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup)
Savor these sweet, crispy pancakes filled with brown sugar and nuts to beat winter blues and give your taste buds a different flavor other than spice
Image: Pexels
Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)
A warm, spiced tea made with cinnamon and ginger to soothe and warm your soul
Image: Pexels
Sujeonggwa (Cinnamon Punch)
Chewy noodles, colorful vegetables, and savory sauce, a delightful warm meal
Image: Pexels
Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)
Silky, steamed eggs with scallions for a warm, comforting taste of Korea
Image: Pexels
Gyeran-jjim (Steamed Egg)