Sanjukta Choudhury
may 18, 2024
Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe
Chicken wings, milk, salt and ginger-garlic paste
Ingredients for the Marinade
Image: freepik
In a large bowl, combine chicken, milk, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour
Marinate the Chicken
Image: freepik
All-purpose flour, cornstarch, eggs, baking powder, salt, pepper and water
Ingredients for the Batter
Image: freepik
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, two eggs, salt, and pepper. Gradually add cold water while stirring until the batter is smooth
Prepare the Batter
Image: freepik
Remove chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Dip each piece into the batter, ensuring an even coat
Coat the Chicken
Image: freepik
Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 350°F (175°C). Fry chicken in batches for 5-6 minutes until lightly golden, then remove and drain on paper towels
Fry the Chicken - First Fry
Image: freepik
Gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, grated ginger and minced garlic
Ingredients for the Sauce
Image: freepik
In a small saucepan, combine gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)
Image: freepik
Make the Sauce
Increase oil temperature to 375°F (190°C). Fry chicken again for 2-3 minutes until extra crispy and deep golden brown and drain on paper towels
Image: freepik
Fry the Chicken - Second Fry
In a large bowl, toss the double-fried chicken with the spicy sauce until well coated. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Toss and Serve
Image: freepik
