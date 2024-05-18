Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury 

 lifestyle 

may 18, 2024

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe

Chicken wings, milk, salt and ginger-garlic paste

Ingredients for the Marinade

Image: freepik

In a large bowl, combine chicken, milk, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour

 Marinate the Chicken

Image: freepik

All-purpose flour, cornstarch, eggs, baking powder, salt, pepper and water

Ingredients for the Batter

Image: freepik

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, two eggs, salt, and pepper. Gradually add cold water while stirring until the batter is smooth

Prepare the Batter

Image: freepik

Remove chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Dip each piece into the batter, ensuring an even coat

 Coat the Chicken

Image: freepik

Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 350°F (175°C). Fry chicken in batches for 5-6 minutes until lightly golden, then remove and drain on paper towels

 Fry the Chicken - First Fry

Image: freepik

Gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, grated ginger and minced garlic

 Ingredients for the Sauce

Image: freepik

In a small saucepan, combine gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)

Image: freepik

 Make the Sauce

Increase oil temperature to 375°F (190°C). Fry chicken again for 2-3 minutes until extra crispy and deep golden brown and drain on paper towels

Image: freepik

Fry the Chicken - Second Fry

In a large bowl, toss the double-fried chicken with the spicy sauce until well coated. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Toss and Serve

Image: freepik

