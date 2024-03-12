Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
Spicy Misal Pav recipe
Gather 1 cup of sprouted moth beans (matki), 1 onion finely chopped, 2 tomatoes finely chopped, 2-3 green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, and spices
Ingredients
Pressure-cook the sprouted moth beans with water and a pinch of salt until they are soft and cooked
Pressure Cook Moth Beans
In a pan, heat oil, add chopped onions, and saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and saute for a minute
Prepare Misal Base
Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes
Spice it Up
Pour cooked moth beans along with their water into the pan. Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed. Let it simmer for a few minutes
Add Cooked Moth Beans
Using a ladle, slightly mash some of the cooked beans to thicken the gravy
Mash a Few Beans
Heat oil in a small pan, add mustard and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour this tempering over the Misal
Prepare Topping
Garnish Misal with finely chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice
Garnish
Serve Hot
Dig in and enjoy the deliciousness of Misal Pav!
Enjoy!
