Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 12, 2024

Spicy Misal Pav recipe 

Gather 1 cup of sprouted moth beans (matki), 1 onion finely chopped, 2 tomatoes finely chopped, 2-3 green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, and spices

Ingredients

Image Source: Pexels

Pressure-cook the sprouted moth beans with water and a pinch of salt until they are soft and cooked

Pressure Cook Moth Beans

Image Source: Pexels

In a pan, heat oil, add chopped onions, and saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and saute for a minute

Prepare Misal Base

Image Source: Pexels

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes

Spice it Up

Image Source: Pexels

Pour cooked moth beans along with their water into the pan. Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed. Let it simmer for a few minutes

Image Source: Pexels

Add Cooked Moth Beans

Using a ladle, slightly mash some of the cooked beans to thicken the gravy

Mash a Few Beans

Image Source: Pexels

Heat oil in a small pan, add mustard and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida. Pour this tempering over the Misal

Prepare Topping

Image Source: Pexels

Garnish Misal with finely chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice

Garnish

Image Source: Pexels

Serve Hot

Image Source: Pexels

Dig in and enjoy the deliciousness of Misal Pav!

Enjoy!

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

 Click Here