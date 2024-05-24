Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
Spicy Mutton Biryani Recipe
500g mutton, 2 cups basmati rice, 2 onions, 2 tomatoes, 1 cup yoghurt, 3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 4 green chilies, fresh coriander & mint, whole spices (bay leaves, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon), 2 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp turmeric, 2 tsp biryani masala, 4 tbsp ghee, salt
Ingredients
Image: freepik
Mix mutton with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight
Marinate the Mutton
Image: freepik
Rinse and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes. Boil in salted water until 70% done. Drain and set aside.
Prepare the Rice
Image: freepik
Heat 2 tbsp ghee, fry sliced onions until golden brown. Drain on paper towels
Fry the Onions
Image: freepik
In remaining ghee, sauté whole spices. Add marinated mutton, cook until tender
Cook the Mutton
Image: freepik
Add chopped tomatoes and slit green Chillies to the mutton. Cook until tomatoes soften and oil separates
Add Tomatoes and ChiLlies
Image: freepik
In a pot, layer half mutton, then half rice. Top with fried onions, coriander, and mint. Repeat layers
Layering the Biryani
Image: freepik
Seal pot with dough or lid. Cook on low heat for 30-40 minutes on a tawa, or in oven at 180°C (350°F) for 30 minutes
Dum Cooking
Image: freepik
Let biryani rest for 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice and mix layers
Finishing Touches
Image: freepik
Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander and mint. Pair with raita, salad, and lemon. Enjoy
Serving the Biryani
Image: freepik
