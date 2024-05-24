Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

may 24, 2024

Spicy Mutton Biryani Recipe

500g mutton, 2 cups basmati rice, 2 onions, 2 tomatoes, 1 cup yoghurt, 3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 4 green chilies, fresh coriander & mint, whole spices (bay leaves, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon), 2 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp turmeric, 2 tsp biryani masala, 4 tbsp ghee, salt

Ingredients

Mix mutton with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight

Marinate the Mutton

Rinse and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes. Boil in salted water until 70% done. Drain and set aside.

Prepare the Rice

Heat 2 tbsp ghee, fry sliced onions until golden brown. Drain on paper towels

Fry the Onions

In remaining ghee, sauté whole spices. Add marinated mutton, cook until tender

Cook the Mutton

Add chopped tomatoes and slit green Chillies to the mutton. Cook until tomatoes soften and oil separates

 Add Tomatoes and ChiLlies

In a pot, layer half mutton, then half rice. Top with fried onions, coriander, and mint. Repeat layers

Layering the Biryani

Seal pot with dough or lid. Cook on low heat for 30-40 minutes on a tawa, or in oven at 180°C (350°F) for 30 minutes

 Dum Cooking

Let biryani rest for 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice and mix layers

 Finishing Touches

Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander and mint. Pair with raita, salad, and lemon. Enjoy

 Serving the Biryani

