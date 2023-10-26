Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Standing up for yourself quotes
“If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete”- Jack Kornfield
“It’s not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority. It’s necessary.”- Mandy Hale
"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." – Roy T. Bennett
"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." – Confucius
“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” — Sydney J. Harris
“Everything is a learning process: any time you fall over, it’s just teaching you to stand up the next time.” — Joel Edgerton
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill
“You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving yourself and see what happens.” — Louise Hay
“Stand up and face your fears, or they will defeat you.” — LL Cool J
“When you stand for something, you’ve got to stand for it all the way, not half way.”- Kevin Gates
