Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Standing up for yourself quotes

“If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete”- Jack Kornfield

#1

Image Source: pexels

#2

Image Source: pexels

“It’s not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority. It’s necessary.”- Mandy Hale

"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." – Roy T. Bennett

#3

Image Source: pexels

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." – Confucius

#4

Image Source: pexels

“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” — Sydney J. Harris 

#5

Image Source: pexels

“Everything is a learning process: any time you fall over, it’s just teaching you to stand up the next time.” — Joel Edgerton​

#6

Image Source: pexels

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill

#7

Image Source: pexels

“You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving yourself and see what happens.” — Louise Hay 

#8

Image Source: pexels

“Stand up and face your fears, or they will defeat you.” — LL Cool J

#9

Image Source: pexels

“When you stand for something, you’ve got to stand for it all the way, not half way.”- Kevin Gates

#10

Image Source: pexels

